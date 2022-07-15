Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“I was born with sickle cell disease.
News photo Yaba Left Online  - Popular Nigerian Singer and Father-of-one, Adekunle Gold has opened up on the struggles he had with his health when he was much younger due to him being born with Sickle Cell Anaemia. In an open letter to his fans, the “orente” crooner revealed that ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

I Was Born With Sickle Cell Disease. It Was Life And Death – Adekunle Gold Tori News:
I Was Born With Sickle Cell Disease. It Was Life And Death – Adekunle Gold
"I was born with a sickle cell disease" Adekunle Gold. In his latest newsletter to his fans, Nigerian singer and songwriter, Adekunle Gold reveals that he struggled throughout his childhood due to sickle cell disease. Pulse Nigeria:
"I was born with a sickle cell disease" Adekunle Gold. In his latest newsletter to his fans, Nigerian singer and songwriter, Adekunle Gold reveals that he struggled throughout his childhood due to sickle cell disease.
“How I battled with Sickle Cell” – Adekunle Gold pens down heartfelt message Top Naija:
“How I battled with Sickle Cell” – Adekunle Gold pens down heartfelt message
Jaguda.com:
READ: Adekunle Gold Opens Up On Past Struggles With Sickle Cell Disease
I was born with sickle cell disease. See Naija:
I was born with sickle cell disease.
“I was born with sickle cell disease. Naija Parrot:
“I was born with sickle cell disease.
Adekunle Gold Speaks On ‘Sickle Cell’ Ailment (Video) Mojidelano:
Adekunle Gold Speaks On ‘Sickle Cell’ Ailment (Video)
‘Sickle Cell Been Show Me Crisis’ – Adekunle Gold Opens Up On Touching Past In New Song Naija News:
‘Sickle Cell Been Show Me Crisis’ – Adekunle Gold Opens Up On Touching Past In New Song
"I Was Born With Sickle Cell Disease,"- Adekunle Gold Opens Up On Past Struggles. Legit 9ja:
"I Was Born With Sickle Cell Disease,"- Adekunle Gold Opens Up On Past Struggles.
I Was Born With Sickle Cell Disease. It Was Life And Death” – Adekunle Gold Writes Naija on Point:
I Was Born With Sickle Cell Disease. It Was Life And Death” – Adekunle Gold Writes


   More Picks
1 Singer, Portable Accuses Davido of Unfollowing Him Over His Support for Oyetola - NPO Reports, 14 hours ago
2 Delta state police uncovers baby factory, rescue three pregnant women and arrest two suspects - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Bauchi CP orders enforcement of ban on SPY number plates - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
4 PDP asks INEC to disqualify Peter Obi, and Bola Tinubu?s presidential candidacy for replacing their running mates - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Islam Preaches Justice; How Can I Ask People In Adamawa To Vote For Tinubu And His Muslim-Muslim Ticket? — APC Chieftain, Babachir Lawal - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
6 NSCDC Deploys 11,226 Personnel, Undercover Spies For Osun Gov’ship Poll - Leadership, 20 hours ago
7 “I was born with sickle cell disease. - Yaba Left Online, 4 hours ago
8 Muslim/Muslim ticket: Threat to Nigeria unity ― Ohanaeze - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
9 Falana-led Group, ASCAB Asks Nigerian Government To End ASUU Strike By Signing Renegotiated Agreement - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
10 Man bags triple life imprisonment for defiling, raping daughters - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info