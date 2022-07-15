Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
Sahara Reporters
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Tight security as Osun prepares for governorship poll
Pulse Nigeria
- Nigerian police officers (Guardian)
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
The Sun:
Tight security as Osun prepares for governorship poll – The Sun Nigeria
PM News:
Tight security as Osun prepares for governorship poll - P.M. News
Daily Nigerian:
Tight security as Osun goes to poll Saturday
Sundiata Post:
Tight security as Osun prepares for governorship poll
Prompt News:
Tight security as Osun prepares for governorship poll
News Breakers:
Tight security as Osun prepares for governorship poll
More Picks
1
Singer, Portable Accuses Davido of Unfollowing Him Over His Support for Oyetola -
NPO Reports,
15 hours ago
2
Delta state police uncovers baby factory, rescue three pregnant women and arrest two suspects -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Bauchi CP orders enforcement of ban on SPY number plates -
Nigerian Tribune,
16 hours ago
4
PDP asks INEC to disqualify Peter Obi, and Bola Tinubu?s presidential candidacy for replacing their running mates -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
5
Islam Preaches Justice; How Can I Ask People In Adamawa To Vote For Tinubu And His Muslim-Muslim Ticket? — APC Chieftain, Babachir Lawal -
Sahara Reporters,
11 hours ago
6
“I was born with sickle cell disease. -
Yaba Left Online,
5 hours ago
7
NSCDC Deploys 11,226 Personnel, Undercover Spies For Osun Gov’ship Poll -
Leadership,
22 hours ago
8
Muslim/Muslim ticket: Threat to Nigeria unity ― Ohanaeze -
Nigerian Tribune,
24 hours ago
9
Falana-led Group, ASCAB Asks Nigerian Government To End ASUU Strike By Signing Renegotiated Agreement -
Sahara Reporters,
1 day ago
10
NLC, TUC attempting to destabilise Labour Party – Ogar Osim -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
