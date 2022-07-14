Comedienne Princess reacts to Baba Ijesha’s sentence The Nation - Comedienne Oluwadamilola Adekoya aka Princess has reacted to the verdict passed on her embattled colleague Olanrewaju Omiyinka aka Baba Ijesha by an Ikeja Special Offences Court. Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual ...



News Credibility Score: 99%