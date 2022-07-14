Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Comedienne Princess reacts to Baba Ijesha’s sentence
The Nation  -   Comedienne Oluwadamilola Adekoya aka Princess has reacted to the verdict passed on her embattled colleague Olanrewaju Omiyinka aka Baba Ijesha by an Ikeja Special Offences Court. Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual ...

18 hours ago
1 Nigeria, China Relationship Deepens As Air Peace Begins Flight To Guangzhou - Leadership, 1 day ago
2 APC postpones official presentation of Shettima as Tinubu running mate - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
3 N18.8bn Investment Fraud: Court Orders Ajetunmobi Couple To Pay 27 Scammed Investors - Channels Television, 17 hours ago
4 Bauchi CP orders enforcement of ban on SPY number plates - Nigerian Tribune, 12 hours ago
5 Man bags triple life imprisonment for defiling, raping daughters - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
6 NIMASA Move To Deploy Special Mission Aircrafts To Tackle Oil Theft - Inside Business Nigeria, 16 hours ago
7 IPOB Alleges Plot To Assassinate British High Commissioner, Laing During Visit To South-East Region - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
8 Falana-led Group, ASCAB Asks Nigerian Government To End ASUU Strike By Signing Renegotiated Agreement - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
9 I was once paid to insult Tinubu – Portable reveals amid series of backlash - Top Naija, 22 hours ago
10 Hoodlums Attack Electoral Body, INEC Officials, Cart Away Registration Machines In Enugu - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
