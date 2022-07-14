Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Portable strips to his boxers in front of a statue of late premier of South-West, Obafemi Awolowo, as he campaigns for APC
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A photo which showed moment singer Portable stripped to his boxers in front of a statue of late premier of South-West Nigeria, Obafemi Awolowo, as he campaigned for the All Progressives Congress has gone viral online.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Portable Strips To His Boxers In Front Of Obafemi Awolowo Statue To Campaign For APC (Photo) Tori News:
Portable Strips To His Boxers In Front Of Obafemi Awolowo Statue To Campaign For APC (Photo)
This Is Disrespectful! See What Portable Did To Obafemi Awolowo’s Statue In Osun Today (Photo) Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
This Is Disrespectful! See What Portable Did To Obafemi Awolowo’s Statue In Osun Today (Photo)
Portable strips to his boxers in front of a statue of late premier of South-West, Obafemi Awolowo, as he campaigns for APC Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Portable strips to his boxers in front of a statue of late premier of South-West, Obafemi Awolowo, as he campaigns for APC
Nigerians Reacts As Portable Strips On Awolowo’s Statue At APC Rally In Osun Kanyi Daily:
Nigerians Reacts As Portable Strips On Awolowo’s Statue At APC Rally In Osun
APC Rally: Reno Reacts As Portable Strips On Awolowo’s Statue In Osun Naija News:
APC Rally: Reno Reacts As Portable Strips On Awolowo’s Statue In Osun
National Daily:
Reno Omokri reacts as Nigerian singer, Portable dances in front of Obafemi Awolowo statue while campaigning


   More Picks
1 APC postpones official presentation of Shettima as Tinubu running mate - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
2 PDP asks INEC to disqualify Peter Obi, and Bola Tinubu?s presidential candidacy for replacing their running mates - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 2023: Benefit of Muslim-Christian outweighs Muslim-Muslim ticket, says Babachir Lawal - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
4 Bauchi CP orders enforcement of ban on SPY number plates - Nigerian Tribune, 13 hours ago
5 Muslim/Muslim ticket: Threat to Nigeria unity ― Ohanaeze - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
6 Man bags triple life imprisonment for defiling, raping daughters - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
7 NIMASA Move To Deploy Special Mission Aircrafts To Tackle Oil Theft - Inside Business Nigeria, 18 hours ago
8 "Never be afraid to speak up": Iyabo Ojo on Baba Ijesha's 16 years sentence - Legit, 6 hours ago
9 IPOB Alleges Plot To Assassinate British High Commissioner, Laing During Visit To South-East Region - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
10 Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk welcomes secret second child with his stepdaughter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info