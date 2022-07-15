Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reactions As Funke Akindele Expresses Confidence To Win Election With Her Millions Of Social Media Followers
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog  - Popular actress and politician, Funke Akindele has expressed her unwavering confidence to win the Lagos state governorship election.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lagos guber: I have 20 million fans on social media, says Funke Akindele (Video) The Nation:
Lagos guber: I have 20 million fans on social media, says Funke Akindele (Video)
I Have 20 Million Social Media Followers, Funke Akindele Speaks On Winning Lagos Election Inside Business Nigeria:
I Have 20 Million Social Media Followers, Funke Akindele Speaks On Winning Lagos Election
We’ll defeat APC in Lagos, I have 20 million followers online – Funke Akindele Correct NG:
We’ll defeat APC in Lagos, I have 20 million followers online – Funke Akindele
Nigerians Mock Funke Akindele For Bragging About Her 20 Million Followers To Win Lagos Election Naija News:
Nigerians Mock Funke Akindele For Bragging About Her 20 Million Followers To Win Lagos Election
We’ll defeat APC in Lagos, I have 20 million followers online – Funke Akindele Naija on Point:
We’ll defeat APC in Lagos, I have 20 million followers online – Funke Akindele


   More Picks
1 Bauchi CP orders enforcement of ban on SPY number plates - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
2 PDP asks INEC to disqualify Peter Obi, and Bola Tinubu?s presidential candidacy for replacing their running mates - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 “I was born with sickle cell disease. - Yaba Left Online, 7 hours ago
4 Islam Preaches Justice; How Can I Ask People In Adamawa To Vote For Tinubu And His Muslim-Muslim Ticket? — APC Chieftain, Babachir Lawal - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
5 Police intercept 135 parcels of Indian hemp worth N1.3m in Kano - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
6 Man bags triple life imprisonment for defiling, raping daughters - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
7 NIMASA Move To Deploy Special Mission Aircrafts To Tackle Oil Theft - Inside Business Nigeria, 22 hours ago
8 NSCDC Deploys 11,226 Personnel, Undercover Spies For Osun Gov’ship Poll - Leadership, 23 hours ago
9 Don't Hesitate To Sign For Man United --Sherwood Tells Eriksen - Complete Sports, 9 hours ago
10 NLC, TUC attempting to destabilise Labour Party – Ogar Osim - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info