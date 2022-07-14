Post News
News at a Glance
Jigawa Governor's son graduates from UK university
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Mohammed Sani Badaru, the son of Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar, has graduated from Brunel University London, in the United Kingdom.
Wife of the governor, Haji
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
PHOTOS: Jigawa Gov's Son Graduates From UK Varsity Mohammed, the son of Jigawa State governor, Abubakar Badaru, has graduated from Brunel University, London. His graduation comes days after the son of Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, also ...
Daily Trust:
PHOTOS: Another governor’s son graduates from UK Varsity amid ASUU strike
Leadership:
PHOTO Jigawa State governor, Abubakar Badwru's son, Mohammed Badaru, graduates from Brunel University in the United Kingdom. Credit: Instagram | MohdBadaru
Tori News:
Jigawa Governor's Son Graduates From UK University
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Jigawa Governor's Son Graduates From UK University [Photos] | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Naija News:
Jigawa Governor’s Son Graduates From UK University (Photos)
