Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


IPOB's threat to British High Commissioner, Catriona Laing condemnable - Shehu Sani
Daily Post  - Senator Shehu Sani has condemned the move by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to stop the British High Commissioner, Catriona Laing from visiting

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

IPOB cautions British High Commissioner against visit to Southeast The Nation:
IPOB cautions British High Commissioner against visit to Southeast
Assassination Threat: Sani Condemns IPOB’s Warning To British High Commissioner, Catriona Laing The Trent:
Assassination Threat: Sani Condemns IPOB’s Warning To British High Commissioner, Catriona Laing
IPOB Warns British High Commissioner To Stay Away From Southeast, Shehu Sani Reacts Independent:
IPOB Warns British High Commissioner To Stay Away From Southeast, Shehu Sani Reacts
Shehu Sani attacks IPOB over threat to British envoy Politics Nigeria:
Shehu Sani attacks IPOB over threat to British envoy
Shehu Sani Reacts As IPOB Warns British High Commissioner To Stay Away From Southeast Naija News:
Shehu Sani Reacts As IPOB Warns British High Commissioner To Stay Away From Southeast


   More Picks
1 Peter Obi can only become President in Igboland, not in Nigeria" - Shettima - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Police intercept 135 parcels of Indian hemp worth N1.3m in Kano - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Bauchi CP orders enforcement of ban on SPY number plates - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
4 Islam Preaches Justice; How Can I Ask People In Adamawa To Vote For Tinubu And His Muslim-Muslim Ticket? — APC Chieftain, Babachir Lawal - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
5 Despite challenges, Nigeria still one of the most hospitable countries to stay - Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 “I was born with sickle cell disease. - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
7 Portable strips to his boxers in front of a statue of late premier of South-West, Obafemi Awolowo, as he campaigns for APC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
8 Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu’s wife a pastor – Oshiomhole speaks on alleged plot to Islamize Nigeria - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
9 "Never be afraid to speak up": Iyabo Ojo on Baba Ijesha's 16 years sentence - Legit, 17 hours ago
10 Osun NURTW chairman arrested as PDP releases video - Legit, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info