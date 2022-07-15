Anambra Assembly passes N169.6bn revised 2022 budget

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Peter Obi can only become President in Igboland, not in Nigeria" - Shettima - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
|
2
|
Police intercept 135 parcels of Indian hemp worth N1.3m in Kano - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
|
3
|
“She was just a friend” – Singer Omah Lay clears the air on loved-up video with alleged girlfriend (Video) - Yaba Left Online,
19 hours ago
|
4
|
Impeachment: Oyo CJ constitutes panel to investigate allegations against deputy governor - Daily Nigerian,
23 hours ago
|
5
|
It’s time to end politics of religious sentiment in Nigeria – Shettima - Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
|
6
|
OsunDecides: Vote Oyetola because he's only Muslim governor in South-West, says Ganduje - Peoples Gazette,
18 hours ago
|
7
|
Osun Polls: Resist unethical behaviour, Yakubu tells INEC staffers — NEWSVERGE - News Verge,
19 hours ago
|
8
|
Even when they don?t have food to eat, they have the desire for sex ? Benue Government says as 80 babies were born within seven months - Linda Ikeji Blog,
35 mins ago
|
9
|
2023: Most of the presidential candidates have nothing to offer - Methodist Prelate - The Herald,
9 hours ago
|
10
|
Osun NURTW chairman arrested as PDP releases video - Legit,
15 hours ago