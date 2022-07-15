Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Anambra Assembly passes N169.6bn revised 2022 budget
News photo Prompt News  - The Anambra State House of Assembly on Friday passed the state 2022 Revised Appropriation Bill of N169.6 billion. The approval came more than 55 days after Gov. Charles Soludo presented the bill to the House. The passage followed the adoption of the ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Anambra Assembly passes N169.6bn revised 2022 budget The Guardian:
Anambra Assembly passes N169.6bn revised 2022 budget
Anambra House Of Assembly Passes Revised Appropriation Bill Of N170bn Independent:
Anambra House Of Assembly Passes Revised Appropriation Bill Of N170bn
Anambra Assembly passes N169.6bn revised 2022 budget News Diary Online:
Anambra Assembly passes N169.6bn revised 2022 budget
Anambra Assembly passes N169.6bn revised 2022 budget News Breakers:
Anambra Assembly passes N169.6bn revised 2022 budget


   More Picks
1 Peter Obi can only become President in Igboland, not in Nigeria" - Shettima - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Police intercept 135 parcels of Indian hemp worth N1.3m in Kano - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 “She was just a friend” – Singer Omah Lay clears the air on loved-up video with alleged girlfriend (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
4 Impeachment: Oyo CJ constitutes panel to investigate allegations against deputy governor - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
5 It’s time to end politics of religious sentiment in Nigeria – Shettima - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
6 OsunDecides: Vote Oyetola because he's only Muslim governor in South-West, says Ganduje - Peoples Gazette, 18 hours ago
7 Osun Polls: Resist unethical behaviour, Yakubu tells INEC staffers — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 19 hours ago
8 Even when they don?t have food to eat, they have the desire for sex ? Benue Government says as 80 babies were born within seven months - Linda Ikeji Blog, 35 mins ago
9 2023: Most of the presidential candidates have nothing to offer - Methodist Prelate - The Herald, 9 hours ago
10 Osun NURTW chairman arrested as PDP releases video - Legit, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info