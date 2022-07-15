Post News
Newspapers
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
News at a Glance
Sri Lanka swears in Ranil Wickremesinghe as acting leader after mass protests
Nigerian Tribune
- Sri Lanka's prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been sworn in as acting president as the country reels from an economic
24 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Sri Lanka Prime Minister sworn in as acting President
The Punch:
Sri Lanka's PM sworn in as acting president
Tori News:
Sri Lanka Prime Minister Sworn In As Acting President
The Street Journal:
PM Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Sri Lanka’s acting president
Inside Business Nigeria:
Sri Lanka's PM Sworn In As Acting President Until Lawmakers Pick Successor
News Breakers:
Sri Lanka Prime Minister sworn In As Acting President
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Sri Lanka Prime Minister sworn In As Acting President | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Olajide TV:
Sri Lanka Prime Minister sworn in as acting President
More Picks
1
Police intercept 135 parcels of Indian hemp worth N1.3m in Kano -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
2
2023: Most of the presidential candidates have nothing to offer - Methodist Prelate -
The Herald,
10 hours ago
3
OsunDecides: Vote Oyetola because he's only Muslim governor in South-West, says Ganduje -
Peoples Gazette,
19 hours ago
4
“She was just a friend” – Singer Omah Lay clears the air on loved-up video with alleged girlfriend (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
21 hours ago
5
It’s time to end politics of religious sentiment in Nigeria – Shettima -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
6
Osun Polls: Resist unethical behaviour, Yakubu tells INEC staffers — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
21 hours ago
7
Even when they don?t have food to eat, they have the desire for sex ? Benue Government says as 80 babies were born within seven months -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
8
Akeredolu donates 50 fitted Patrol Vehicles to security agencies -
TVC News,
21 hours ago
9
Osun NURTW chairman arrested as PDP releases video -
Legit,
16 hours ago
10
Sri Lanka swears in Ranil Wickremesinghe as acting leader after mass protests -
Nigerian Tribune,
24 hours ago
