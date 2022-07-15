Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tension as youths shut down Conoil facilities in Bayelsa
News photo Daily Post  - Tension enveloped Koluama community, Southern Ijaw Local Government Council Area of Bayelsa State, on Friday, following the invasion and shutting down of

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Angry youths shut oil production facility in Bayelsa The Nation:
Angry youths shut oil production facility in Bayelsa
Youths shut down crude oil facility in Bayelsa Daily Trust:
Youths shut down crude oil facility in Bayelsa
Bayelsa Community Protests, Shuts Down Conoil Facility Independent:
Bayelsa Community Protests, Shuts Down Conoil Facility
Irate Youths Shut Oil Production Facility In Bayelsa The Trent:
Irate Youths Shut Oil Production Facility In Bayelsa
Drama As Angry Youths Shut Oil Production Facility In Bayelsa Tori News:
Drama As Angry Youths Shut Oil Production Facility In Bayelsa
Irate youths shut down ConOil production facility in Bayelsa The Eagle Online:
Irate youths shut down ConOil production facility in Bayelsa


   More Picks
1 Peter Obi can only become President in Igboland, not in Nigeria" - Shettima - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Police intercept 135 parcels of Indian hemp worth N1.3m in Kano - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Bauchi CP orders enforcement of ban on SPY number plates - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
4 Islam Preaches Justice; How Can I Ask People In Adamawa To Vote For Tinubu And His Muslim-Muslim Ticket? — APC Chieftain, Babachir Lawal - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
5 Despite challenges, Nigeria still one of the most hospitable countries to stay - Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 “I was born with sickle cell disease. - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
7 Portable strips to his boxers in front of a statue of late premier of South-West, Obafemi Awolowo, as he campaigns for APC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
8 Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu’s wife a pastor – Oshiomhole speaks on alleged plot to Islamize Nigeria - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
9 "Never be afraid to speak up": Iyabo Ojo on Baba Ijesha's 16 years sentence - Legit, 17 hours ago
10 Osun NURTW chairman arrested as PDP releases video - Legit, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info