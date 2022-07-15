Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Koulibaly Signs For Chelsea As He Completes His Medical
KOKO TV Nigeria  - Kalidou Koulibaly has signed a contract that will make him a brand new Chelsea player, according to reports. The Senegal international is set to be the Blues’ second signing of the summer.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Chelsea announce signing of defender Koulibaly Vanguard News:
Chelsea announce signing of defender Koulibaly
OFFICIAL: Chelsea Announce Signing Of Senegal Captain Koulibaly Complete Sports:
OFFICIAL: Chelsea Announce Signing Of Senegal Captain Koulibaly
EPL: Real reason I joined Chelsea - Kalidou Koulibaly Daily Post:
EPL: Real reason I joined Chelsea - Kalidou Koulibaly
Chelsea sign Koulibaly on four-year deal The Info NG:
Chelsea sign Koulibaly on four-year deal
Chelsea Sign Koulibaly On Four-Year Deal Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Chelsea Sign Koulibaly On Four-Year Deal
Chelsea sign Koulibaly on four-year deal Gist Reel:
Chelsea sign Koulibaly on four-year deal
Transfer: Why I signed for Chelsea - Koulibaly - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
Transfer: Why I signed for Chelsea - Koulibaly - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 Peter Obi can only become President in Igboland, not in Nigeria" - Shettima - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Police intercept 135 parcels of Indian hemp worth N1.3m in Kano - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 “She was just a friend” – Singer Omah Lay clears the air on loved-up video with alleged girlfriend (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
4 Impeachment: Oyo CJ constitutes panel to investigate allegations against deputy governor - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
5 It’s time to end politics of religious sentiment in Nigeria – Shettima - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
6 OsunDecides: Vote Oyetola because he's only Muslim governor in South-West, says Ganduje - Peoples Gazette, 18 hours ago
7 Osun Polls: Resist unethical behaviour, Yakubu tells INEC staffers — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 19 hours ago
8 Even when they don?t have food to eat, they have the desire for sex ? Benue Government says as 80 babies were born within seven months - Linda Ikeji Blog, 35 mins ago
9 2023: Most of the presidential candidates have nothing to offer - Methodist Prelate - The Herald, 9 hours ago
10 Osun NURTW chairman arrested as PDP releases video - Legit, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info