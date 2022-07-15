Bendel Insurance beat Ikorodu City 2-0, Secure Promotion Ticket to NPFL Nigerian Observer - It was pump and celebration at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium,Benin as Bendel Insurance Football Club of Benin defeated stubborn Ikorodu City FC of Lagos 2-0 and sealed promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) The Benin Arsenal have ...



