Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Businesses dying over high cost of diesel, says NCCIMA
News photo The Guardian  - The Nsukka Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NCCIMA) says agriculture businesses in the area are dying over the high cost of diesel.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Business Dying Over High Cost Of Diesel – NCCIMA Independent:
Business Dying Over High Cost Of Diesel – NCCIMA
Businesses dying over high cost of diesel, says NCCIMA The Eagle Online:
Businesses dying over high cost of diesel, says NCCIMA
Businesses dying over high cost of diesel, says NCCIMA News Diary Online:
Businesses dying over high cost of diesel, says NCCIMA
Businesses dying over high cost of diesel, says NCCIMA News Breakers:
Businesses dying over high cost of diesel, says NCCIMA


   More Picks
1 Peter Obi can only become President in Igboland, not in Nigeria" - Shettima - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Police intercept 135 parcels of Indian hemp worth N1.3m in Kano - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu’s wife a pastor – Oshiomhole speaks on alleged plot to Islamize Nigeria - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 Despite challenges, Nigeria still one of the most hospitable countries to stay - Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 “I was born with sickle cell disease. - Yaba Left Online, 20 hours ago
6 Portable strips to his boxers in front of a statue of late premier of South-West, Obafemi Awolowo, as he campaigns for APC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 "Never be afraid to speak up": Iyabo Ojo on Baba Ijesha's 16 years sentence - Legit, 1 day ago
8 Osun NURTW chairman arrested as PDP releases video - Legit, 10 hours ago
9 Boy with grace, What Omah Lay's fans are saying about his new album is priceless. - Mp3 Bullet, 21 hours ago
10 Cyber security: Nigeria improving on global ranking – Pantami - The Herald, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info