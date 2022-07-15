Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“Give me 5 years, I go big pass all Nigerian celebrities” – Portable brags, calls out colleagues for living fake lives (Video)
News photo Gist Reel  - Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable has bragged about being the most followed celebrity on Instagram. According to the Portable, he’s been in the music business for long and has sang lots of songs before singing Zazzoo which ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“Give me 5 years and I’ll be bigger than all my colleagues, they all live fake lives” – Singer Portable declares (Video) Yaba Left Online:
“Give me 5 years and I’ll be bigger than all my colleagues, they all live fake lives” – Singer Portable declares (Video)
“Give me 5 years and I’ll be bigger than all my colleagues, they all live fake lives” – Singer Portable declares (Video) The Dabigal Blog:
“Give me 5 years and I’ll be bigger than all my colleagues, they all live fake lives” – Singer Portable declares (Video)
“Give me 5 years and I’ll be bigger than all my colleagues, they all live fake lives” – Singer Portable declares (Video) Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“Give me 5 years and I’ll be bigger than all my colleagues, they all live fake lives” – Singer Portable declares (Video)
“Give me 5 years, I go big pass all Nigerian celebrities” – Portable boasts, calls out colleagues for living fake lives [Video] Gist Lovers:
“Give me 5 years, I go big pass all Nigerian celebrities” – Portable boasts, calls out colleagues for living fake lives [Video]
Give Me 5 Years, I Will Be Bigger Than All The Celebrities In Nigeria – Portable Brags Talk Glitz:
Give Me 5 Years, I Will Be Bigger Than All The Celebrities In Nigeria – Portable Brags
“Give me 5 years and I’ll be bigger than all my colleagues, they all live fake lives” – Singer Portable declares (Video) Naija Parrot:
“Give me 5 years and I’ll be bigger than all my colleagues, they all live fake lives” – Singer Portable declares (Video)
Give me 5yrs and I’ll be bigger than all my colleagues — Singer Portable assures Nigerians Instablog 9ja:
Give me 5yrs and I’ll be bigger than all my colleagues — Singer Portable assures Nigerians


   More Picks
1 Peter Obi can only become President in Igboland, not in Nigeria" - Shettima - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Bauchi CP orders enforcement of ban on SPY number plates - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
3 Police intercept 135 parcels of Indian hemp worth N1.3m in Kano - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 PDP asks INEC to disqualify Peter Obi, and Bola Tinubu?s presidential candidacy for replacing their running mates - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 “I was born with sickle cell disease. - Yaba Left Online, 8 hours ago
6 Islam Preaches Justice; How Can I Ask People In Adamawa To Vote For Tinubu And His Muslim-Muslim Ticket? — APC Chieftain, Babachir Lawal - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
7 Despite challenges, Nigeria still one of the most hospitable countries to stay - Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 Man bags triple life imprisonment for defiling, raping daughters - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
9 NIMASA Move To Deploy Special Mission Aircrafts To Tackle Oil Theft - Inside Business Nigeria, 24 hours ago
10 NLC, TUC attempting to destabilise Labour Party – Ogar Osim - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info