Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bauchi State owned tertiary institutions JAC declares 14 days warning strike to press home better working conditions for members
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - The Joint Action Committee of Academic and Non-Academic Staff Unions Bauchi State Tertiary institutions has formally declared a 14-day

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bauchi State tertiary institutions declare 14 days warning strike Daily Post:
Bauchi State tertiary institutions declare 14 days warning strike
Tertiary institutions in Bauchi declare two-week warning strike￼ Peoples Gazette:
Tertiary institutions in Bauchi declare two-week warning strike￼
Bauchi tertiary institutions declare 2-week warning strike — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Bauchi tertiary institutions declare 2-week warning strike — NEWSVERGE
Bauchi tertiary institutions declare 2-week warning strike Prompt News:
Bauchi tertiary institutions declare 2-week warning strike
Bauchi State tertiary institutions declare 14 days warning strike Within Nigeria:
Bauchi State tertiary institutions declare 14 days warning strike


   More Picks
1 Peter Obi can only become President in Igboland, not in Nigeria" - Shettima - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Police intercept 135 parcels of Indian hemp worth N1.3m in Kano - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Despite challenges, Nigeria still one of the most hospitable countries to stay - Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 “I was born with sickle cell disease. - Yaba Left Online, 24 hours ago
5 “She was just a friend” – Singer Omah Lay clears the air on loved-up video with alleged girlfriend (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 18 hours ago
6 OsunDecides: Vote Oyetola because he's only Muslim governor in South-West, says Ganduje - Peoples Gazette, 16 hours ago
7 Portable strips to his boxers in front of a statue of late premier of South-West, Obafemi Awolowo, as he campaigns for APC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Osun NURTW chairman arrested as PDP releases video - Legit, 13 hours ago
9 Boy with grace, What Omah Lay's fans are saying about his new album is priceless. - Mp3 Bullet, 1 day ago
10 Akeredolu donates 50 fitted Patrol Vehicles to security agencies - TVC News, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info