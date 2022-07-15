Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Osun Polls: Resist unethical behaviour, Yakubu tells INEC staffers — NEWSVERGE
News photo News Verge  - Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has urged the commission’s staff members to resist any unethical behaviour in the Saturday governorship election in Osun. Yakubu made the plea in his message to INEC ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Osun: Resist unethical behaviour, Yakubu warns INEC staff The Punch:
Osun: Resist unethical behaviour, Yakubu warns INEC staff
Osun: Resist Unethical Behaviour, Yakubu Warns INEC Staff Information Nigeria:
Osun: Resist Unethical Behaviour, Yakubu Warns INEC Staff
Osun Polls: Resist unethical behaviour, Yakubu tells INEC staffers News Diary Online:
Osun Polls: Resist unethical behaviour, Yakubu tells INEC staffers
Osun 2022: Resist unethical behaviour, Yakubu tells INEC staff The Eagle Online:
Osun 2022: Resist unethical behaviour, Yakubu tells INEC staff
INEC boss Yakubu warns against unethical conduct in Osun poll - P.M. News PM News:
INEC boss Yakubu warns against unethical conduct in Osun poll - P.M. News
Osun Polls: Resist Unethical behaviour, Yakubu Tells INEC Staffers NPO Reports:
Osun Polls: Resist Unethical behaviour, Yakubu Tells INEC Staffers
Osun: Resist unethical behaviour, Yakubu warns INEC staff News Breakers:
Osun: Resist unethical behaviour, Yakubu warns INEC staff


   More Picks
1 Peter Obi can only become President in Igboland, not in Nigeria" - Shettima - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Police intercept 135 parcels of Indian hemp worth N1.3m in Kano - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Despite challenges, Nigeria still one of the most hospitable countries to stay - Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 “I was born with sickle cell disease. - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
5 “She was just a friend” – Singer Omah Lay clears the air on loved-up video with alleged girlfriend (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 16 hours ago
6 Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-lover, Kpokpogri: Nigerian Court Adjourns Hearing, Extends Restraining Order Against Minister, Others Over Demolition Of Mansion - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
7 Portable strips to his boxers in front of a statue of late premier of South-West, Obafemi Awolowo, as he campaigns for APC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 Osun NURTW chairman arrested as PDP releases video - Legit, 12 hours ago
9 Boy with grace, What Omah Lay's fans are saying about his new album is priceless. - Mp3 Bullet, 22 hours ago
10 Cyber security: Nigeria improving on global ranking – Pantami - The Herald, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info