Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
“She was just a friend” – Singer Omah Lay clears the air on loved-up video with alleged girlfriend (Video)
Yaba Left Online
- Nigerian singer, Stanley Omah Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay, has cleared the air on a romantic video of him with his alleged girlfriend that surfaced online some months ago.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Tori News:
She Was Just A Friend – Omah Lay Clears The Air On Loved-up Video With Alleged Girlfriend
Correct NG:
She was just a friend – Omah Lay clears the air on loved-up video with alleged girlfriend
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“She was just a friend” – Singer Omah Lay clears the air on loved-up video with alleged girlfriend (Video)
Top Naija:
Omah Lay clears the air on loved-up video with alleged girlfriend [Video]
Lailas News:
She was just a friend – Omah Lay clears the air on loved-up video with alleged girlfriend
Naija Parrot:
“She was just a friend” – Singer Omah Lay clears the air on loved-up video with alleged girlfriend (Video)
Naija on Point:
She was just a friend – Omah Lay clears the air on loved-up video with alleged girlfriend
More Picks
1
Peter Obi can only become President in Igboland, not in Nigeria" - Shettima -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
2
Bauchi CP orders enforcement of ban on SPY number plates -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
3
Police intercept 135 parcels of Indian hemp worth N1.3m in Kano -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
4
Islam Preaches Justice; How Can I Ask People In Adamawa To Vote For Tinubu And His Muslim-Muslim Ticket? — APC Chieftain, Babachir Lawal -
Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago
5
Man bags triple life imprisonment for defiling, raping daughters -
Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
6
“I was born with sickle cell disease. -
Yaba Left Online,
11 hours ago
7
Despite challenges, Nigeria still one of the most hospitable countries to stay - Buhari -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
8
Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk welcomes secret second child with his stepdaughter -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
9
Nigeria didn’t hide borrowing plan, fail World Bank disclosure rule – DMO -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
10
"Never be afraid to speak up": Iyabo Ojo on Baba Ijesha's 16 years sentence -
Legit,
15 hours ago
