Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Senator Albert resigns from PDP "with the greatest sense of responsibility"
Legit  - Senator Albert, representing Akwa Ibom north-east, has resigned his PDP membership, says his aspiration to become Akwa Ibom governor can't be achieved in PDP

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Senator Bassey Albert resigns membership of PDP Nigerian Tribune:
Senator Bassey Albert resigns membership of PDP
Akwa Ibom senator dumps PDP The Punch:
Akwa Ibom senator dumps PDP
Senator Bassey Albert Dumps PDP The Trent:
Senator Bassey Albert Dumps PDP
Senator Bassey Albert Dumps PDP News Breakers:
Senator Bassey Albert Dumps PDP
Senator Albert Bassey Akpan dumps PDP [PHOTOS] Politics Nigeria:
Senator Albert Bassey Akpan dumps PDP [PHOTOS]


   More Picks
1 Peter Obi can only become President in Igboland, not in Nigeria" - Shettima - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Bauchi CP orders enforcement of ban on SPY number plates - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
3 Police intercept 135 parcels of Indian hemp worth N1.3m in Kano - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 PDP asks INEC to disqualify Peter Obi, and Bola Tinubu?s presidential candidacy for replacing their running mates - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 “I was born with sickle cell disease. - Yaba Left Online, 8 hours ago
6 Islam Preaches Justice; How Can I Ask People In Adamawa To Vote For Tinubu And His Muslim-Muslim Ticket? — APC Chieftain, Babachir Lawal - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
7 Despite challenges, Nigeria still one of the most hospitable countries to stay - Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 Man bags triple life imprisonment for defiling, raping daughters - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
9 NIMASA Move To Deploy Special Mission Aircrafts To Tackle Oil Theft - Inside Business Nigeria, 24 hours ago
10 NLC, TUC attempting to destabilise Labour Party – Ogar Osim - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info