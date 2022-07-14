Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Many Feared Dead As Bandits, Ansaru Terrorists' Group Clash In Kaduna
Sahara Reporters  - According to Daily Trust, the sect members were “preaching” to locals when bandits opened fire, killing two villagers in the process.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Two die as bandits, terrorists clash in Kaduna The Punch:
Two die as bandits, terrorists clash in Kaduna
Panic Spreads As Two Die After Bandits And Boko Haram Clashed In Kaduna Tori News:
Panic Spreads As Two Die After Bandits And Boko Haram Clashed In Kaduna
Hospital, Vehicles Razed As Bandits Attack Ansaru Terrorists In Kaduna The Will:
Hospital, Vehicles Razed As Bandits Attack Ansaru Terrorists In Kaduna
Two die as bandits, terrorists clash in Kaduna News Breakers:
Two die as bandits, terrorists clash in Kaduna
Two Killed As Bandits, Ansaru Terrorists Clash In Kaduna Naija News:
Two Killed As Bandits, Ansaru Terrorists Clash In Kaduna
Two killed as bandits, Ansaru terrorists clash in Kaduna Within Nigeria:
Two killed as bandits, Ansaru terrorists clash in Kaduna


   More Picks
1 Peter Obi can only become President in Igboland, not in Nigeria" - Shettima - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Bauchi CP orders enforcement of ban on SPY number plates - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
3 Police intercept 135 parcels of Indian hemp worth N1.3m in Kano - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 PDP asks INEC to disqualify Peter Obi, and Bola Tinubu?s presidential candidacy for replacing their running mates - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 “I was born with sickle cell disease. - Yaba Left Online, 8 hours ago
6 Islam Preaches Justice; How Can I Ask People In Adamawa To Vote For Tinubu And His Muslim-Muslim Ticket? — APC Chieftain, Babachir Lawal - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
7 Despite challenges, Nigeria still one of the most hospitable countries to stay - Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 Man bags triple life imprisonment for defiling, raping daughters - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
9 NIMASA Move To Deploy Special Mission Aircrafts To Tackle Oil Theft - Inside Business Nigeria, 24 hours ago
10 NLC, TUC attempting to destabilise Labour Party – Ogar Osim - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info