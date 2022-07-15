Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police arrests robbery suspects in Ekiti, recovers arms, others
News photo Daily Post  - Operatives of the Ekiti State Police Command have arrested two armed robbery suspects from their hideout in the Atikankan area of Ado Ekiti and recovered

20 hours ago
