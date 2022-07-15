Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


OsunDecides: Vote Oyetola because he's only Muslim governor in South-West, says Ganduje
News photo Peoples Gazette  - Mr Ganduje's statement comes amid criticisms trailing Mr Tinubu's choice of a Muslim vice presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

#OsunDecides: Vote Oyetola Because He’s Only Muslim Governor In South-west – Ganduje Naija Loaded:
#OsunDecides: Vote Oyetola Because He’s Only Muslim Governor In South-west – Ganduje
Osun poll: Ganduje urges residents to vote Oyetola, says he’s the only Muslim governor in southwest The Street Journal:
Osun poll: Ganduje urges residents to vote Oyetola, says he’s the only Muslim governor in southwest
Osun 2022: Oyetola deserves second term because he’s only Muslim governor in South-West – Ganduje Within Nigeria:
Osun 2022: Oyetola deserves second term because he’s only Muslim governor in South-West – Ganduje
Osun 2022: Oyetola deserves second term because he’s only Muslim governor in South-West – Ganduje Tunde Ednut:
Osun 2022: Oyetola deserves second term because he’s only Muslim governor in South-West – Ganduje


   More Picks
1 Peter Obi can only become President in Igboland, not in Nigeria" - Shettima - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Police intercept 135 parcels of Indian hemp worth N1.3m in Kano - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Despite challenges, Nigeria still one of the most hospitable countries to stay - Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Islam Preaches Justice; How Can I Ask People In Adamawa To Vote For Tinubu And His Muslim-Muslim Ticket? — APC Chieftain, Babachir Lawal - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
5 “I was born with sickle cell disease. - Yaba Left Online, 17 hours ago
6 Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu’s wife a pastor – Oshiomhole speaks on alleged plot to Islamize Nigeria - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
7 Portable strips to his boxers in front of a statue of late premier of South-West, Obafemi Awolowo, as he campaigns for APC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 "Never be afraid to speak up": Iyabo Ojo on Baba Ijesha's 16 years sentence - Legit, 21 hours ago
9 Osun NURTW chairman arrested as PDP releases video - Legit, 7 hours ago
10 Boy with grace, What Omah Lay's fans are saying about his new album is priceless. - Mp3 Bullet, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info