‘I Want To Have Some Great Moments’– Ejuke Reveals Mission At Hertha Berlin

Ejuke will spend the 202223 campaign at the capital club after arriving on loan from Russian Premier League club, CSKA ... Complete Sports - Nigeria winger Chidera Ejuke is looking forward to a great time at Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin, reports Completesports.com.Ejuke will spend the 202223 campaign at the capital club after arriving on loan from Russian Premier League club, CSKA ...



News Credibility Score: 99%