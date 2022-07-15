Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Shettima speaks on Tinubu’s alleged plans to ‘Islamise Nigeria’
News photo Daily Post  - Kashim Shettima, the running mate to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has insisted there is no plan to islamize Nigeria. He also urged Nigerians to look beyond religion when electing leaders.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
“Yes, his (Tinubu’s) running mate might be a Muslim, but his life mate for over 40 years is not only a Christian but a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God,” Kashim Shettima on Muslim-Muslim ticket.
2023: Shettima speaks on Tinubu’s alleged plans to ‘Islamise Nigeria’ Within Nigeria:
2023: Shettima speaks on Tinubu’s alleged plans to ‘Islamise Nigeria’
2023: Shettima speaks on Tinubu’s alleged plans to ‘Islamise Nigeria’ Fresh Reporters:
2023: Shettima speaks on Tinubu’s alleged plans to ‘Islamise Nigeria’
2023: Shettima Speaks On Tinubu’s Alleged Plan To ‘Islamise Nigeria’ Naija News:
2023: Shettima Speaks On Tinubu’s Alleged Plan To ‘Islamise Nigeria’
2023: Tinubu’s running mate is Muslim but his life partner of over 40 years is Redeemed Church pastor, Shettima speaks on alleged plans to Islamise Nigeria Kemi Filani Blog:
2023: Tinubu’s running mate is Muslim but his life partner of over 40 years is Redeemed Church pastor, Shettima speaks on alleged plans to Islamise Nigeria


   More Picks
1 Peter Obi can only become President in Igboland, not in Nigeria" - Shettima - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Police intercept 135 parcels of Indian hemp worth N1.3m in Kano - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Despite challenges, Nigeria still one of the most hospitable countries to stay - Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 “I was born with sickle cell disease. - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
5 Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu’s wife a pastor – Oshiomhole speaks on alleged plot to Islamize Nigeria - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
6 Portable strips to his boxers in front of a statue of late premier of South-West, Obafemi Awolowo, as he campaigns for APC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 "Never be afraid to speak up": Iyabo Ojo on Baba Ijesha's 16 years sentence - Legit, 23 hours ago
8 Osun NURTW chairman arrested as PDP releases video - Legit, 9 hours ago
9 Boy with grace, What Omah Lay's fans are saying about his new album is priceless. - Mp3 Bullet, 19 hours ago
10 Cyber security: Nigeria improving on global ranking – Pantami - The Herald, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info