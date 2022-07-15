2023: Shettima speaks on Tinubu’s alleged plans to ‘Islamise Nigeria’ Daily Post - Kashim Shettima, the running mate to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has insisted there is no plan to islamize Nigeria. He also urged Nigerians to look beyond religion when electing leaders.



News Credibility Score: 99%