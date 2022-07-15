Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Most of the presidential candidates have nothing to offer - Methodist Prelate
The Herald  - The Prelate of Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr Samuel Kanu-Uche has urged Nigerians not to vote any candidate that shares money for 2023 general elections.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

2023: Don’t sell your votes, Methodist Prelate urges Nigerians News Diary Online:
2023: Don’t sell your votes, Methodist Prelate urges Nigerians
Methodist Prelate urges Nigerians against vote buying - P.M. News PM News:
Methodist Prelate urges Nigerians against vote buying - P.M. News
2023: Don’t sell your votes, Methodist Prelate urges Nigerians National Accord:
2023: Don’t sell your votes, Methodist Prelate urges Nigerians
I’ll support presidential candidate that does not buy votes – Methodist prelate Within Nigeria:
I’ll support presidential candidate that does not buy votes – Methodist prelate


   More Picks
1 Peter Obi can only become President in Igboland, not in Nigeria" - Shettima - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Police intercept 135 parcels of Indian hemp worth N1.3m in Kano - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu’s wife a pastor – Oshiomhole speaks on alleged plot to Islamize Nigeria - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 Despite challenges, Nigeria still one of the most hospitable countries to stay - Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 “I was born with sickle cell disease. - Yaba Left Online, 20 hours ago
6 Portable strips to his boxers in front of a statue of late premier of South-West, Obafemi Awolowo, as he campaigns for APC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 "Never be afraid to speak up": Iyabo Ojo on Baba Ijesha's 16 years sentence - Legit, 1 day ago
8 Osun NURTW chairman arrested as PDP releases video - Legit, 10 hours ago
9 Boy with grace, What Omah Lay's fans are saying about his new album is priceless. - Mp3 Bullet, 21 hours ago
10 Cyber security: Nigeria improving on global ranking – Pantami - The Herald, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info