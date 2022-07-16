Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Baba Ijesha’s name entered in sexual offenders register
The Punch  - The name of Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, aka Baba Ijesha, has been entered into the register of sexual offenders in Lagos State.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lagos Gov The Trent:
Lagos Gov't Adds Baba Ijesha's Name, Olanrewaju Omiyinka To List Of Sexual Offenders
Baba Ijesha added to list of Lagos state govt register for sex offenders The Street Journal:
Baba Ijesha added to list of Lagos state govt register for sex offenders
Baba Ijesha’s Name Added To List Of Sexual Offenders By Lagos State Govt News Break:
Baba Ijesha’s Name Added To List Of Sexual Offenders By Lagos State Govt
Baba Ijesha’s name entered in sexual offenders register News Breakers:
Baba Ijesha’s name entered in sexual offenders register
Glamsquad Magazine:
Baba Ijesha’s Name Entered Into The Register Of S*x Offenders In Lagos State, Nigeria


   More Picks
1 Ajax offer £19million to sign Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 Even when they don?t have food to eat, they have the desire for sex ? Benue Government says as 80 babies were born within seven months - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 2023: Most of the presidential candidates have nothing to offer - Methodist Prelate - The Herald, 16 hours ago
4 Ndigbo needs politician like Tinubu –Ohanaeze Chieftain Isiguzoro - The Nation, 14 hours ago
5 2023: Ganduje explains why Tinubu picked Muslim running mate - Ripples Nigeria, 21 hours ago
6 Updated Post: Tension As  Angry Youths Shut ConOil Facility in Bayelsa - This Day, 12 hours ago
7 Osun NURTW chairman arrested as PDP releases video - Legit, 22 hours ago
8 Adekunle Gold recalls the horrors he suffers living with sickle cell anemia - The Street Journal, 10 hours ago
9 “I have everything, what else do I need to get a man?” – Beautiful lady laments her single status (video) - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
10 INEC officials, voters arrive polling units in Ile-Ife - The Punch, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info