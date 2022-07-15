Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Osun Decides 2022: Who win Osun governorship polls today?
Nigerian Eye  -   The Osun State governorship election is here. The D-day fixed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is Saturday, July 16...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 LIVE UPDATE: Election Day In Osun, Residents Vote In Governorship Poll - Channels Television, 8 hours ago
2 Instruct APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu To Reverse His Muslim-Muslim Ticket – Over 10,000 Northern Christians Tell Buhari, Protest In Abuja - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
3 Police Arrest Suspected Kuje Prison Escapee in Katsina  Francis Sardauna in Katsina  A 33-year-old Kuje Correctional Centre escapee, Kamala Lawal Abubakar, has been rearrested by men and officers of the K - This Day, 18 hours ago
4 Even when they don?t have food to eat, they have the desire for sex ? Benue Government says as 80 babies were born within seven months - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 “She was just a friend” – Singer Omah Lay clears the air on loved-up video with alleged girlfriend (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 24 hours ago
6 Ajax offer £19million to sign Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 2023: Most of the presidential candidates have nothing to offer - Methodist Prelate - The Herald, 13 hours ago
8 OsunDecides: Vote Oyetola because he's only Muslim governor in South-West, says Ganduje - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
9 Ndigbo needs politician like Tinubu –Ohanaeze Chieftain Isiguzoro - The Nation, 11 hours ago
10 It’s time to end politics of religious sentiment in Nigeria – Shettima - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
