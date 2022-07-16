Post News
News at a Glance
EFCC operatives storm Osun to curb vote buying [PHOTO]
Daily Post
- Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have stormed Osun State to curb vote buying in the Osun governorship election.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
Osun Decides: EFCC Operatives Storm Osun To Curb Vote Buying (Photos)
Tori News:
EFCC Operatives Storm Osun To Curb Vote Buying (Photo)
Ripples Nigeria:
EFCC operatives storm Osun to curb vote buying
Independent:
OsunGuberPoll2022: EFCC Operatives To Curb Vote Buying
Nigerian Eye:
PHOTONEWS: EFCC operatives storm Osun to curb vote buying
Nigeria Breaking News:
EFCC Operatives Storm Osun State To Curb Vote Buying – (Photos)
Within Nigeria:
EFCC operatives storm Osun to stop vote buying
Naija News:
Governorship Election: EFCC Operatives Storm Osun To Curb Vote Buying (Photos)
News Breakers:
EFCC Operatives Storm Osun To Curb Vote Buying [Photo]
Screen Gist:
EFCC Operatives Storm Osun To Curb Vote Buying
Ladun Liadi Blog:
EFCC Operatives Storm Osun To Curb Vote Buying [Photo] | Ladun Liadi's Blog
More Picks
1
Ajax offer £19million to sign Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
2
Even when they don?t have food to eat, they have the desire for sex ? Benue Government says as 80 babies were born within seven months -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
3
2023: Most of the presidential candidates have nothing to offer - Methodist Prelate -
The Herald,
16 hours ago
4
Ndigbo needs politician like Tinubu –Ohanaeze Chieftain Isiguzoro -
The Nation,
14 hours ago
5
2023: Ganduje explains why Tinubu picked Muslim running mate -
Ripples Nigeria,
21 hours ago
6
Updated Post: Tension As Angry Youths Shut ConOil Facility in Bayelsa -
This Day,
12 hours ago
7
Osun NURTW chairman arrested as PDP releases video -
Legit,
22 hours ago
8
Adekunle Gold recalls the horrors he suffers living with sickle cell anemia -
The Street Journal,
10 hours ago
9
“I have everything, what else do I need to get a man?” – Beautiful lady laments her single status (video) -
Yaba Left Online,
2 hours ago
10
INEC officials, voters arrive polling units in Ile-Ife -
The Punch,
10 hours ago
