Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EFCC operatives storm Osun to curb vote buying [PHOTO]
News photo Daily Post  - Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have stormed Osun State to curb vote buying in the Osun governorship election.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Osun Decides: EFCC Operatives Storm Osun To Curb Vote Buying (Photos) Naija Loaded:
Osun Decides: EFCC Operatives Storm Osun To Curb Vote Buying (Photos)
EFCC Operatives Storm Osun To Curb Vote Buying (Photo) Tori News:
EFCC Operatives Storm Osun To Curb Vote Buying (Photo)
EFCC operatives storm Osun to curb vote buying Ripples Nigeria:
EFCC operatives storm Osun to curb vote buying
OsunGuberPoll2022: EFCC Operatives To Curb Vote Buying Independent:
OsunGuberPoll2022: EFCC Operatives To Curb Vote Buying
PHOTONEWS: EFCC operatives storm Osun to curb vote buying Nigerian Eye:
PHOTONEWS: EFCC operatives storm Osun to curb vote buying
EFCC Operatives Storm Osun State To Curb Vote Buying – (Photos) Nigeria Breaking News:
EFCC Operatives Storm Osun State To Curb Vote Buying – (Photos)
EFCC operatives storm Osun to stop vote buying Within Nigeria:
EFCC operatives storm Osun to stop vote buying
Governorship Election: EFCC Operatives Storm Osun To Curb Vote Buying (Photos) Naija News:
Governorship Election: EFCC Operatives Storm Osun To Curb Vote Buying (Photos)
EFCC Operatives Storm Osun To Curb Vote Buying [Photo] News Breakers:
EFCC Operatives Storm Osun To Curb Vote Buying [Photo]
EFCC Operatives Storm Osun To Curb Vote Buying Screen Gist:
EFCC Operatives Storm Osun To Curb Vote Buying
EFCC Operatives Storm Osun To Curb Vote Buying [Photo] | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
EFCC Operatives Storm Osun To Curb Vote Buying [Photo] | Ladun Liadi's Blog


   More Picks
1 Ajax offer £19million to sign Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 Even when they don?t have food to eat, they have the desire for sex ? Benue Government says as 80 babies were born within seven months - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 2023: Most of the presidential candidates have nothing to offer - Methodist Prelate - The Herald, 16 hours ago
4 Ndigbo needs politician like Tinubu –Ohanaeze Chieftain Isiguzoro - The Nation, 14 hours ago
5 2023: Ganduje explains why Tinubu picked Muslim running mate - Ripples Nigeria, 21 hours ago
6 Updated Post: Tension As  Angry Youths Shut ConOil Facility in Bayelsa - This Day, 12 hours ago
7 Osun NURTW chairman arrested as PDP releases video - Legit, 22 hours ago
8 Adekunle Gold recalls the horrors he suffers living with sickle cell anemia - The Street Journal, 10 hours ago
9 “I have everything, what else do I need to get a man?” – Beautiful lady laments her single status (video) - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
10 INEC officials, voters arrive polling units in Ile-Ife - The Punch, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info