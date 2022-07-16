Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Accreditation and voting have commenced across Ede local government area in the ongoing #OsunDecides2022 Priority is given to the elderly citizens to participate in the process first before others Photo credit: Emmanuel Osodi
News photo Legit  - Accreditation and voting have commenced across Ede local government area in the ongoing #OsunDecides2022

Priority is given to the elderly citizens to participate in the process first before others

Photo credit: Emmanuel Osodi

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

#OsunDecides2022 Voters troop out en masse to cast out their votes in PU 3, Ward 9, Ikire in Irewole Local government Nigerian Tribune:
#OsunDecides2022 Voters troop out en masse to cast out their votes in PU 3, Ward 9, Ikire in Irewole Local government
Channels Television:
Voting is ongoing at Abogunde/Sagba Ward 2, Unit 9, Ede North LGA. #OsunDecides2022
PHOTOS: Adeleke Votes In Osun Poll The candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, Ademola Adeleke, has cast his vote in the ongoing governorship poll in Osun State. He voted at unit 009, Ward 02, Abogunde/Sagba, Ede North. #OsunDecides2022 # ... The Punch:
PHOTOS: Adeleke Votes In Osun Poll The candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, Ademola Adeleke, has cast his vote in the ongoing governorship poll in Osun State. He voted at unit 009, Ward 02, Abogunde/Sagba, Ede North. #OsunDecides2022 # ...
Accreditation and voting are in Progress at Ward 5, Unit 1 in Ede, Osun state. AIT:
Accreditation and voting are in Progress at Ward 5, Unit 1 in Ede, Osun state.
NTA:
Voting has commenced, INEC is working to ensure equal access for all voters. Aged people were offered priority voting at unit 3, ward 4, Oke-Elu Maternity Gbongan Aiyedaade local Government area.
Photo Report: People The Will:
Photo Report: People's Democratic Party (PDP) Gubernatorial candidate, Ademola Adeleke, cast his vote in the ongoing governorship poll in Osun State. He voted at unit 009, Ward 02, Abogunde/Sagba, Ede North. #OsunDecides2022 #OsunDecides


