Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Adekunle Gold recalls the horrors he suffers living with sickle cell anemia
The Street Journal  - Nigerian singer, Adekunle Almarouf Kosoko aka Adekunle Gold, has revealed that he begged God to take his life when he was 20 years old during an intense crisis.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

"I was born with a sickle cell disease" Adekunle Gold. In his latest newsletter to his fans, Nigerian singer and songwriter, Adekunle Gold reveals that he struggled throughout his childhood due to sickle cell disease. Pulse Nigeria:
"I was born with a sickle cell disease" Adekunle Gold. In his latest newsletter to his fans, Nigerian singer and songwriter, Adekunle Gold reveals that he struggled throughout his childhood due to sickle cell disease.
How I Overcame Sickle Cell Anemia – Adekunle Gold News Break:
How I Overcame Sickle Cell Anemia – Adekunle Gold
I was born with sickle cell: Adekunle Gold News Breakers:
I was born with sickle cell: Adekunle Gold
I was born with sickle cell disease, it was life and death - Singer, Adekunle Gold, talks about his battle with Sickle cell Anaemia Gist Reel:
I was born with sickle cell disease, it was life and death - Singer, Adekunle Gold, talks about his battle with Sickle cell Anaemia


   More Picks
1 Even when they don?t have food to eat, they have the desire for sex ? Benue Government says as 80 babies were born within seven months - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 “She was just a friend” – Singer Omah Lay clears the air on loved-up video with alleged girlfriend (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
3 2023: Most of the presidential candidates have nothing to offer - Methodist Prelate - The Herald, 12 hours ago
4 OsunDecides: Vote Oyetola because he's only Muslim governor in South-West, says Ganduje - Peoples Gazette, 21 hours ago
5 Ndigbo needs politician like Tinubu –Ohanaeze Chieftain Isiguzoro - The Nation, 10 hours ago
6 Ajax offer £19million to sign Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 It’s time to end politics of religious sentiment in Nigeria – Shettima - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
8 Osun Polls: Resist unethical behaviour, Yakubu tells INEC staffers — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 22 hours ago
9 Akeredolu donates 50 fitted Patrol Vehicles to security agencies - TVC News, 22 hours ago
10 Osun NURTW chairman arrested as PDP releases video - Legit, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info