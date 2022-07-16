Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Voting begins at Gov Oyetola’s polling unit
News photo The Nation  - Voting has commenced at the polling unit of Governor Gboyega Oyetola in Saturday’s Osun State governorship election. Oyetola’s unit is PU 002, L.A School, Popo — Oloti Iragbiji, Osun. Accreditation of voters began around 8:30am.

6 hours ago
PHOTOS: Oyetola Casts Vote In Osun Gov Poll The governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, has cast his vote in the ongoing governorship election. He voted at Boripe 06, Ward 1, Unit 2.
The moment Senator Ademola Adeleke cast his vote at polling unit 9, Ward 2 in Ede North Local Government Area of the state.
Governor Oyetola and his wife at the polling unit.
