Voting begins at Gov Oyetola’s polling unit The Nation - Voting has commenced at the polling unit of Governor Gboyega Oyetola in Saturday’s Osun State governorship election. Oyetola’s unit is PU 002, L.A School, Popo — Oloti Iragbiji, Osun. Accreditation of voters began around 8:30am.



News Credibility Score: 99%