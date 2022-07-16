Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
Sahara Reporters
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Controversy over alleged arrest of Oyetola commissioner's aide
The Punch
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Independent:
OsunGuberPoll2022: Controversy Over Alleged Arrest Of Commissioner’s Aide
Nigerian Eye:
Controversy over alleged arrest of Oyetola commissioner’s aide
Naija News:
Osun Decides: Controversy Over Alleged Arrest Of Oyetola Commissioner’s Aide
Within Nigeria:
Osun Poll: Controversy over alleged arrest of Oyetola commissioner’s aide
More Picks
1
Ajax offer £19million to sign Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
2
Even when they don?t have food to eat, they have the desire for sex ? Benue Government says as 80 babies were born within seven months -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
3
2023: Most of the presidential candidates have nothing to offer - Methodist Prelate -
The Herald,
15 hours ago
4
OsunDecides: Vote Oyetola because he's only Muslim governor in South-West, says Ganduje -
Peoples Gazette,
1 day ago
5
Ndigbo needs politician like Tinubu –Ohanaeze Chieftain Isiguzoro -
The Nation,
13 hours ago
6
It’s time to end politics of religious sentiment in Nigeria – Shettima -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
7
Updated Post: Tension As Angry Youths Shut ConOil Facility in Bayelsa -
This Day,
10 hours ago
8
Osun NURTW chairman arrested as PDP releases video -
Legit,
21 hours ago
9
2023: Ganduje explains why Tinubu picked Muslim running mate -
Ripples Nigeria,
19 hours ago
10
Osun Decides 2022: Who win Osun governorship polls today? -
Nigerian Eye,
11 hours ago
