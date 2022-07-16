Senator Adeleke reveals why he jumped queue to vote

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Ajax offer £19million to sign Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey - Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
|
2
|
You would be grateful if you knew what some countries are experiencing - President Buhari tells Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
|
3
|
Tinubu meets APC state Speakers, explains why he picked Shettima as running mate - Premium Times,
8 hours ago
|
4
|
Osun: Victory is close, we’ll dance in the rain, don’t move – Davido to voters - Daily Post,
13 hours ago
|
5
|
LP’s Yusuf Votes, Says Nigeria In Trouble If Vote-Buying Mars Osun Election - Channels Television,
20 hours ago
|
6
|
Hold Buhari responsible for violence in Nigeria - Ortom tells US - Daily Post,
16 hours ago
|
7
|
INEC officials, voters arrive polling units in Ile-Ife - The Punch,
21 hours ago
|
8
|
Lagos police begin spy number plates ban enforcement - The Punch,
15 hours ago
|
9
|
1,300 houses, others damaged by windstorm in Jigawa — Official - News Diary Online,
16 hours ago
|
10
|
AP candidate lauds INEC on early start of Osun guber poll - News Diary Online,
19 hours ago