LP’s Yusuf Votes, Says Nigeria In Trouble If Vote-Buying Mars Osun Election Channels Television - The candidate of the Labour Party, Lasun Yusuf, has cast his vote in the ongoing Osun State governorship election. He cast his ballot on Saturday at about 10:20 am at one of the polling units in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.



News Credibility Score: 99%