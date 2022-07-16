AP candidate lauds INEC on early start of Osun guber poll

|
1
LIVE UPDATE: Election Day In Osun, Residents Vote In Governorship Poll - Channels Television,
8 hours ago
2
Instruct APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu To Reverse His Muslim-Muslim Ticket – Over 10,000 Northern Christians Tell Buhari, Protest In Abuja - Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
3
Police Arrest Suspected Kuje Prison Escapee in Katsina Francis Sardauna in Katsina
A 33-year-old Kuje Correctional Centre escapee, Kamala Lawal Abubakar, has been rearrested by men and officers of the K - This Day,
18 hours ago
4
Even when they don?t have food to eat, they have the desire for sex ? Benue Government says as 80 babies were born within seven months - Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
5
“She was just a friend” – Singer Omah Lay clears the air on loved-up video with alleged girlfriend (Video) - Yaba Left Online,
24 hours ago
6
Ajax offer £19million to sign Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey - Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
7
2023: Most of the presidential candidates have nothing to offer - Methodist Prelate - The Herald,
13 hours ago
8
OsunDecides: Vote Oyetola because he's only Muslim governor in South-West, says Ganduje - Peoples Gazette,
23 hours ago
9
Ndigbo needs politician like Tinubu –Ohanaeze Chieftain Isiguzoro - The Nation,
11 hours ago
10
It’s time to end politics of religious sentiment in Nigeria – Shettima - Vanguard News,
22 hours ago