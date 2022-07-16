Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
Sahara Reporters
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
I’ll win today’s election, says Oyetola
The Guardian
- Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun, says he is sure of winning the governorship election, as he cast his vote at Unit 2, Ward 1, LA Primary School, Popo, Iragbiji in Boripe Local Government area.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Herald:
#OsunDecides: I’ll win today’s election - Oyetola
News Verge:
I’ll win today’s election, says Oyetola — NEWSVERGE
Prompt News:
I’ll win today’s election, says Oyetola
News Diary Online:
I’ll win today’s election, says Oyetola
Nigerian Pilot:
I’ll win today’s election, says Oyetola
More Picks
1
LIVE UPDATE: Election Day In Osun, Residents Vote In Governorship Poll -
Channels Television,
8 hours ago
2
Instruct APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu To Reverse His Muslim-Muslim Ticket – Over 10,000 Northern Christians Tell Buhari, Protest In Abuja -
Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
3
Police Arrest Suspected Kuje Prison Escapee in Katsina Francis Sardauna in Katsina A 33-year-old Kuje Correctional Centre escapee, Kamala Lawal Abubakar, has been rearrested by men and officers of the K -
This Day,
18 hours ago
4
Even when they don?t have food to eat, they have the desire for sex ? Benue Government says as 80 babies were born within seven months -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
5
“She was just a friend” – Singer Omah Lay clears the air on loved-up video with alleged girlfriend (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
24 hours ago
6
Ajax offer £19million to sign Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
7
2023: Most of the presidential candidates have nothing to offer - Methodist Prelate -
The Herald,
13 hours ago
8
OsunDecides: Vote Oyetola because he's only Muslim governor in South-West, says Ganduje -
Peoples Gazette,
23 hours ago
9
Ndigbo needs politician like Tinubu –Ohanaeze Chieftain Isiguzoro -
The Nation,
11 hours ago
10
It’s time to end politics of religious sentiment in Nigeria – Shettima -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...