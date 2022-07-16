2023: North East elders endorse Peter Obi of Labour Party

|
1
Ajax offer £19million to sign Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey - Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
Even when they don?t have food to eat, they have the desire for sex ? Benue Government says as 80 babies were born within seven months - Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
Ndigbo needs politician like Tinubu –Ohanaeze Chieftain Isiguzoro - The Nation,
17 hours ago
4
2023: Most of the presidential candidates have nothing to offer - Methodist Prelate - The Herald,
19 hours ago
5
Tinubu meets APC state Speakers, explains why he picked Shettima as running mate - Premium Times,
23 mins ago
6
INEC officials, voters arrive polling units in Ile-Ife - The Punch,
13 hours ago
7
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo injured, undergoes operation - The Eagle Online,
3 hours ago
8
AP candidate lauds INEC on early start of Osun guber poll - News Diary Online,
11 hours ago
9
“I have everything, what else do I need to get a man?” – Beautiful lady laments her single status (video) - Yaba Left Online,
5 hours ago
10
Accreditation and voting have commenced across Ede local government area in the ongoing #OsunDecides2022
Priority is given to the elderly citizens to participate in the process first before others
Photo credit: Emmanuel Osodi - Legit,
13 hours ago