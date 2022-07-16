EXCLUSIVE: Aregbesola jets out of Nigeria, boycotts Osun governorship election

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Ajax offer £19million to sign Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
|
2
|
You would be grateful if you knew what some countries are experiencing - President Buhari tells Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
|
3
|
Ndigbo needs politician like Tinubu –Ohanaeze Chieftain Isiguzoro - The Nation,
23 hours ago
|
4
|
Tinubu meets APC state Speakers, explains why he picked Shettima as running mate - Premium Times,
6 hours ago
|
5
|
Osun: Victory is close, we’ll dance in the rain, don’t move – Davido to voters - Daily Post,
12 hours ago
|
6
|
Lagos police begin spy number plates ban enforcement - The Punch,
13 hours ago
|
7
|
AP candidate lauds INEC on early start of Osun guber poll - News Diary Online,
17 hours ago
|
8
|
Osun election: Voting begins with large turnout of voters - Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
|
9
|
“I have everything, what else do I need to get a man?” – Beautiful lady laments her single status (video) - Yaba Left Online,
11 hours ago
|
10
|
Accreditation and voting have commenced across Ede local government area in the ongoing #OsunDecides2022
Priority is given to the elderly citizens to participate in the process first before others
Photo credit: Emmanuel Osodi - Legit,
19 hours ago