Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


US 'will not walk away' from Middle East: Biden to Arab leaders
The Guardian  - US President Joe Biden told Arab leaders on Saturday that Washington would remain fully engaged in the Middle East and would not cede influence to other world powers.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

CNN World:
5 takeaways from Biden's first presidential trip to the Middle East
Biden In Jeddah: US ‘Will Not Walk Away’ From Middle East Independent:
Biden In Jeddah: US ‘Will Not Walk Away’ From Middle East
US ‘will not walk away’ from Middle East: Biden to Arab leaders News Breakers:
US ‘will not walk away’ from Middle East: Biden to Arab leaders


   More Picks
1 Ajax offer £19million to sign Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 You would be grateful if you knew what some countries are experiencing - President Buhari tells Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 Ndigbo needs politician like Tinubu –Ohanaeze Chieftain Isiguzoro - The Nation, 23 hours ago
4 Tinubu meets APC state Speakers, explains why he picked Shettima as running mate - Premium Times, 6 hours ago
5 Osun: Victory is close, we’ll dance in the rain, don’t move – Davido to voters - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
6 Lagos police begin spy number plates ban enforcement - The Punch, 13 hours ago
7 AP candidate lauds INEC on early start of Osun guber poll - News Diary Online, 17 hours ago
8 Osun election: Voting begins with large turnout of voters - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
9 “I have everything, what else do I need to get a man?” – Beautiful lady laments her single status (video) - Yaba Left Online, 11 hours ago
10 Accreditation and voting have commenced across Ede local government area in the ongoing #OsunDecides2022 Priority is given to the elderly citizens to participate in the process first before others Photo credit: Emmanuel Osodi - Legit, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info