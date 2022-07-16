Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Chukwudi emerges President of Amputee Football Federation
The Nation  - Mr. Maduakor Chukwudi has emerged unopposed winner of the presidential election of the Amputee Football Federation in Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the election held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja, Chukwudi had ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Maduakor Chukwudi emerges president of Amputee Football Federation Peoples Gazette:
Maduakor Chukwudi emerges president of Amputee Football Federation
Chukwudi emerges President of Amputee Football Federation — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Chukwudi emerges President of Amputee Football Federation — NEWSVERGE
Chukwudi  emerges President of Amputee Football Federation News Diary Online:
Chukwudi  emerges President of Amputee Football Federation


   More Picks
1 Ajax offer £19million to sign Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Even when they don?t have food to eat, they have the desire for sex ? Benue Government says as 80 babies were born within seven months - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 2023: Most of the presidential candidates have nothing to offer - Methodist Prelate - The Herald, 15 hours ago
4 OsunDecides: Vote Oyetola because he's only Muslim governor in South-West, says Ganduje - Peoples Gazette, 1 day ago
5 Ndigbo needs politician like Tinubu –Ohanaeze Chieftain Isiguzoro - The Nation, 13 hours ago
6 It’s time to end politics of religious sentiment in Nigeria – Shettima - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 Updated Post: Tension As  Angry Youths Shut ConOil Facility in Bayelsa - This Day, 11 hours ago
8 Osun NURTW chairman arrested as PDP releases video - Legit, 21 hours ago
9 2023: Ganduje explains why Tinubu picked Muslim running mate - Ripples Nigeria, 19 hours ago
10 Osun Decides 2022: Who win Osun governorship polls today? - Nigerian Eye, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info