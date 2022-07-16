Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Osun Decides: All information coming has been good for PDP, be at alert – Davido to voters
News photo Daily Post  - Nigerian music star, David Adedeji Adeleke says there are indicators that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is doing well in the ongoing governorship election in Osun State. The singer, who took to his Twitter handle on Saturday to demand more votes ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Osun Decides: All information coming has been good for PDP, be at alert – Davido to voters Nigerian Eye:
Osun Decides: All information coming has been good for PDP, be at alert – Davido to voters
Osun Decides: All information coming has been good for PDP, be at alert – Davido to voters See Naija:
Osun Decides: All information coming has been good for PDP, be at alert – Davido to voters
Osun Decides: All Information Coming Has Been Good For PDP, Be At Alert – Davido To Voters Screen Gist:
Osun Decides: All Information Coming Has Been Good For PDP, Be At Alert – Davido To Voters
Osmek News:
Osun Decides: All information coming has been good for PDP, be at alert – Davido to voters
Osun Decides: All Information Coming In Favours PDP, Be At Alert – Davido Tells Voters Naija News:
Osun Decides: All Information Coming In Favours PDP, Be At Alert – Davido Tells Voters


   More Picks
1 Ajax offer £19million to sign Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Police Arrest Suspected Kuje Prison Escapee in Katsina  Francis Sardauna in Katsina  A 33-year-old Kuje Correctional Centre escapee, Kamala Lawal Abubakar, has been rearrested by men and officers of the K - This Day, 23 hours ago
3 Even when they don?t have food to eat, they have the desire for sex ? Benue Government says as 80 babies were born within seven months - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
4 Ndigbo needs politician like Tinubu –Ohanaeze Chieftain Isiguzoro - The Nation, 16 hours ago
5 2023: Most of the presidential candidates have nothing to offer - Methodist Prelate - The Herald, 18 hours ago
6 Senator Adeleke reveals why he jumped queue to vote - Within Nigeria, 11 hours ago
7 2023: Ganduje explains why Tinubu picked Muslim running mate - Ripples Nigeria, 22 hours ago
8 Osun election: PDP candidate Adeleke wins polling unit over Oyetola - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
9 Updated Post: Tension As  Angry Youths Shut ConOil Facility in Bayelsa - This Day, 14 hours ago
10 Osun NURTW chairman arrested as PDP releases video - Legit, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info