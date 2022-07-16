Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Osun election: Labour Party candidate denies collapsing structure for PDP
News photo The Guardian  - The candidate of the Labour Party in the ongoing governorship election in Osun State, Lasun Yusuf has denied collapsing structure with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Yusuf, a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, described the ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Osun Poll: Labour party denies merging with PDP Vanguard News:
Osun Poll: Labour party denies merging with PDP
Osun Poll: Labour party denies merging with PDP The Herald:
Osun Poll: Labour party denies merging with PDP
Osun Guber 2022: Labour Party denies collapsing structure for PDP News Wire NGR:
Osun Guber 2022: Labour Party denies collapsing structure for PDP
Osun Poll: Labour party denies merging with PDP Prompt News:
Osun Poll: Labour party denies merging with PDP
Osun Poll: Labour party denies merging with PDP News Diary Online:
Osun Poll: Labour party denies merging with PDP
Osun election: Labour Party candidate denies collapsing structure for PDP Within Nigeria:
Osun election: Labour Party candidate denies collapsing structure for PDP


   More Picks
1 EFCC operatives storm Osun to curb vote buying [PHOTO] - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Ajax offer £19million to sign Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Even when they don?t have food to eat, they have the desire for sex ? Benue Government says as 80 babies were born within seven months - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 You would be grateful if you knew what some countries are experiencing - President Buhari tells Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Tinubu meets APC state Speakers, explains why he picked Shettima as running mate - Premium Times, 10 hours ago
6 Senator Adeleke reveals why he jumped queue to vote - Within Nigeria, 21 hours ago
7 Osun: Victory is close, we’ll dance in the rain, don’t move – Davido to voters - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
8 LP’s Yusuf Votes, Says Nigeria In Trouble If Vote-Buying Mars Osun Election - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
9 Lagos police begin spy number plates ban enforcement - The Punch, 16 hours ago
10 INEC officials, voters arrive polling units in Ile-Ife - The Punch, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info