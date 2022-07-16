Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Anambra: Police kill 10 hoodlums in counter attack after losing two policemen, civilian
News photo Daily Post  - Police in Anambra State have announced that it has killed over 10 hoodlums, destroyed three camps habouring criminals and also recovered vehicles and

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Over 10 gunmen, two policemen, one civilian killed in police-gunmen clash in Anambra Nigerian Tribune:
Over 10 gunmen, two policemen, one civilian killed in police-gunmen clash in Anambra
Anambra: Police Kill 10 Hoodlums In Counter Attack After Losing Two Policemen, Civilian Tori News:
Anambra: Police Kill 10 Hoodlums In Counter Attack After Losing Two Policemen, Civilian
Hoodlums killed two cops, one civilian in Anambra: Police Peoples Gazette:
Hoodlums killed two cops, one civilian in Anambra: Police


   More Picks
1 Ajax offer £19million to sign Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Even when they don?t have food to eat, they have the desire for sex ? Benue Government says as 80 babies were born within seven months - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Ndigbo needs politician like Tinubu –Ohanaeze Chieftain Isiguzoro - The Nation, 17 hours ago
4 2023: Most of the presidential candidates have nothing to offer - Methodist Prelate - The Herald, 19 hours ago
5 Tinubu meets APC state Speakers, explains why he picked Shettima as running mate - Premium Times, 23 mins ago
6 INEC officials, voters arrive polling units in Ile-Ife - The Punch, 13 hours ago
7 Vice President Yemi Osinbajo injured, undergoes operation - The Eagle Online, 3 hours ago
8 AP candidate lauds INEC on early start of Osun guber poll - News Diary Online, 11 hours ago
9 “I have everything, what else do I need to get a man?” – Beautiful lady laments her single status (video) - Yaba Left Online, 5 hours ago
10 Accreditation and voting have commenced across Ede local government area in the ongoing #OsunDecides2022 Priority is given to the elderly citizens to participate in the process first before others Photo credit: Emmanuel Osodi - Legit, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info