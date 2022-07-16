Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"Security men and INEC staff are forcing people to vote for APC" - Davido (Video)
Gist Reel  - Afrobeat singer, Davido Adeleke, calls the attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, over election circumvent.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%

 Additional Sources

#OsunDecides: Davido Shares Video Where People Are Allegedly Forced To Vote APC Gist Lovers:
#OsunDecides: Davido Shares Video Where People Are Allegedly Forced To Vote APC
Osun election: “They’re forcing people to vote for APC” – Davido Politics Nigeria:
Osun election: “They’re forcing people to vote for APC” – Davido
#OsunDecides2022: Davido Shares Video Where People Are Allegedly Forced To Vote APC Naija News:
#OsunDecides2022: Davido Shares Video Where People Are Allegedly Forced To Vote APC


   More Picks
1 Ajax offer £19million to sign Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Even when they don?t have food to eat, they have the desire for sex ? Benue Government says as 80 babies were born within seven months - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Ndigbo needs politician like Tinubu –Ohanaeze Chieftain Isiguzoro - The Nation, 17 hours ago
4 2023: Most of the presidential candidates have nothing to offer - Methodist Prelate - The Herald, 19 hours ago
5 Tinubu meets APC state Speakers, explains why he picked Shettima as running mate - Premium Times, 23 mins ago
6 INEC officials, voters arrive polling units in Ile-Ife - The Punch, 13 hours ago
7 Vice President Yemi Osinbajo injured, undergoes operation - The Eagle Online, 3 hours ago
8 AP candidate lauds INEC on early start of Osun guber poll - News Diary Online, 11 hours ago
9 “I have everything, what else do I need to get a man?” – Beautiful lady laments her single status (video) - Yaba Left Online, 5 hours ago
10 Accreditation and voting have commenced across Ede local government area in the ongoing #OsunDecides2022 Priority is given to the elderly citizens to participate in the process first before others Photo credit: Emmanuel Osodi - Legit, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info