Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
Sahara Reporters
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Osun election: 97% of INEC workers arrived polling units 8:30am – CDD
Vanguard News
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Osun election: 97% of INEC workers arrived polling units 8:30 a.m.
Premium Times:
OsunDecides2022: 97% of INEC workers arrived polling units at 8:30 a.m.
The Sun:
Osun election: 97% of INEC workers arrived polling units 8:30 a.m.
The Herald:
Osun election: 97% of INEC workers arrived polling units 8:30 a.m.
Peoples Gazette:
OsunDecides: 97% of INEC workers arrived polling units at 8:30 a.m., says CDD
News Diary Online:
Osun election: 97% of INEC workers arrived polling units 8:30 a.m.
Prompt News:
Osun election: 97% of INEC workers arrived polling units 8:30 a.m.
More Picks
1
Hold Buhari responsible for violence in Nigeria - Ortom tells US -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
2
You would be grateful if you knew what some countries are experiencing - President Buhari tells Nigerians -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
3
Tinubu meets APC state Speakers, explains why he picked Shettima as running mate -
Premium Times,
14 hours ago
4
Lagos police begin spy number plates ban enforcement -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
5
Osun Guber: INEC commences uploading of polling unit results to portal -
News Diary Online,
17 hours ago
6
Osun: Victory is close, we’ll dance in the rain, don’t move – Davido to voters -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
7
Vote buying: Codes, coupons used to get voters’ commitment in Osun election — CSOs -
News Diary Online,
17 hours ago
8
Osun election: 97% of INEC workers arrived polling units 8:30am – CDD -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
9
1,300 houses, others damaged by windstorm in Jigawa — Official -
News Diary Online,
22 hours ago
10
Why I didn't anoint any presidential aspirant - Buhari -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
