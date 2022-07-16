Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Why INEC should disqualify Peter Obi - Bashir Ahmad
News photo Daily Post  - Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, has provided another reason the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, should

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Why INEC should disqualify Peter Obi – Bashir Ahmad Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, has provided another reason the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, should disqualify Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of ... Daily Times:
Why INEC should disqualify Peter Obi – Bashir Ahmad Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, has provided another reason the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, should disqualify Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of ...
2023: Why INEC Should Disqualify Peter Obi The Trent:
2023: Why INEC Should Disqualify Peter Obi
2023: Naija News:
2023: 'Why INEC Should Disqualify Peter Obi' - Buhari's Ex- Aide, Bashir Ahmad


   More Picks
1 Ajax offer £19million to sign Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Police Arrest Suspected Kuje Prison Escapee in Katsina  Francis Sardauna in Katsina  A 33-year-old Kuje Correctional Centre escapee, Kamala Lawal Abubakar, has been rearrested by men and officers of the K - This Day, 23 hours ago
3 Even when they don?t have food to eat, they have the desire for sex ? Benue Government says as 80 babies were born within seven months - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
4 Ndigbo needs politician like Tinubu –Ohanaeze Chieftain Isiguzoro - The Nation, 16 hours ago
5 2023: Most of the presidential candidates have nothing to offer - Methodist Prelate - The Herald, 18 hours ago
6 Senator Adeleke reveals why he jumped queue to vote - Within Nigeria, 11 hours ago
7 2023: Ganduje explains why Tinubu picked Muslim running mate - Ripples Nigeria, 22 hours ago
8 Osun election: PDP candidate Adeleke wins polling unit over Oyetola - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
9 Updated Post: Tension As  Angry Youths Shut ConOil Facility in Bayelsa - This Day, 14 hours ago
10 Osun NURTW chairman arrested as PDP releases video - Legit, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info