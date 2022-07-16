Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Anambra police kill 10 gunmen, recover human skull, rocket propeller others
Daily Trust  - The Anambra State Police Command has killed over 10 hoodlums and destroyed three camps harbouring suspected criminals in Achalla, Awka North Local Government Area. The police during the operation recovered a human skull, one locally made rocket ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

