Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kano Pillars’ appeal rejection by the NFF means they are officially relegated
News photo The News Chronicle  - The Nigeria Football Federation Disciplinary Committee has dismissed Kano Pillar’s appeal in response to their game against Dakadda FC this season.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kano Pillars Relegated After NFF Rejects Appeal Complete Sports:
Kano Pillars Relegated After NFF Rejects Appeal
Relegated Kano Pillars FC May Return to NPFL Next Season This Day:
Relegated Kano Pillars FC May Return to NPFL Next Season
Kano Pillars relegated as NFF throws out appeal – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Kano Pillars relegated as NFF throws out appeal – The Sun Nigeria
Kano Pillars Relegated As NFF Appeals Committee Upholds Point-Deduction The Will:
Kano Pillars Relegated As NFF Appeals Committee Upholds Point-Deduction
NPFL: Kano Pillars relegated, NFF reject appeal Goal Ball Live:
NPFL: Kano Pillars relegated, NFF reject appeal
NPFL: Kano Pillars relegated after losing appeal against Dakkada FC Kemi Filani Blog:
NPFL: Kano Pillars relegated after losing appeal against Dakkada FC


   More Picks
1 Hold Buhari responsible for violence in Nigeria - Ortom tells US - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 You would be grateful if you knew what some countries are experiencing - President Buhari tells Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Tinubu meets APC state Speakers, explains why he picked Shettima as running mate - Premium Times, 14 hours ago
4 Lagos police begin spy number plates ban enforcement - The Punch, 21 hours ago
5 Osun Guber: INEC commences uploading of polling unit results to portal - News Diary Online, 17 hours ago
6 Osun: Victory is close, we’ll dance in the rain, don’t move – Davido to voters - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Vote buying: Codes, coupons used to get voters’ commitment in Osun election — CSOs - News Diary Online, 17 hours ago
8 Osun election: 97% of INEC workers arrived polling units 8:30am – CDD - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
9 1,300 houses, others damaged by windstorm in Jigawa — Official - News Diary Online, 22 hours ago
10 Why I didn't anoint any presidential aspirant - Buhari - The Punch, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info