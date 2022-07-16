Post News
News at a Glance
Osun: Victory is close, we’ll dance in the rain, don’t move – Davido to voters
Daily Post
- Nigerian music star, David Adedeji Adeleke, has expressed optimism that his uncle, Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the ongoing governorship election in Osun State, would win the race.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Tori News:
Osun Election: Victory Is Close, We’ll Dance In The Rain, Don’t Move – Davido To Voters
Nigerian Eye:
Osun: Victory is close, we’ll dance in the rain, don’t move – Davido to voters
City Mirror News:
Osun Decides: ‘We’ll Dance In The Rain, Victory Is Close’– Davido Tells Voters
More Picks
1
Ajax offer £19million to sign Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
2
Police Arrest Suspected Kuje Prison Escapee in Katsina Francis Sardauna in Katsina A 33-year-old Kuje Correctional Centre escapee, Kamala Lawal Abubakar, has been rearrested by men and officers of the K -
This Day,
23 hours ago
3
Even when they don?t have food to eat, they have the desire for sex ? Benue Government says as 80 babies were born within seven months -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
4
Ndigbo needs politician like Tinubu –Ohanaeze Chieftain Isiguzoro -
The Nation,
16 hours ago
5
2023: Most of the presidential candidates have nothing to offer - Methodist Prelate -
The Herald,
18 hours ago
6
Senator Adeleke reveals why he jumped queue to vote -
Within Nigeria,
11 hours ago
7
2023: Ganduje explains why Tinubu picked Muslim running mate -
Ripples Nigeria,
22 hours ago
8
Osun election: PDP candidate Adeleke wins polling unit over Oyetola -
The Guardian,
3 hours ago
9
Updated Post: Tension As Angry Youths Shut ConOil Facility in Bayelsa -
This Day,
14 hours ago
10
Osun NURTW chairman arrested as PDP releases video -
Legit,
24 hours ago
