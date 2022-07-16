Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Why I didn't anoint any presidential aspirant - Buhari
News photo The Punch  - The President, Major-General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), has opened up on why he was neutral and allowed delegates to vote for their preferred presidential candidate during the All Progressives Congress' special convention and presidential primary. 

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Why I Didn’t Anoint Any Presidential Aspirant – Buhari Information Nigeria:
Why I Didn’t Anoint Any Presidential Aspirant – Buhari
Why I didn’t endorse any APC presidential aspirant – Buhari Ripples Nigeria:
Why I didn’t endorse any APC presidential aspirant – Buhari
Buhari reveals why he refused to anoint any presidential aspirant during APC primary election The Street Journal:
Buhari reveals why he refused to anoint any presidential aspirant during APC primary election
Why I didn’t anoint any presidential aspirant – Buhari The Eagle Online:
Why I didn’t anoint any presidential aspirant – Buhari
Buhari opens up on why he didn’t endorse any APC presidential aspirant Pulse Nigeria:
Buhari opens up on why he didn’t endorse any APC presidential aspirant
Why I didn’t anoint any presidential aspirant – Buhari News Breakers:
Why I didn’t anoint any presidential aspirant – Buhari


   More Picks
1 EFCC operatives storm Osun to curb vote buying [PHOTO] - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Ajax offer £19million to sign Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Even when they don?t have food to eat, they have the desire for sex ? Benue Government says as 80 babies were born within seven months - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 You would be grateful if you knew what some countries are experiencing - President Buhari tells Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Tinubu meets APC state Speakers, explains why he picked Shettima as running mate - Premium Times, 10 hours ago
6 Senator Adeleke reveals why he jumped queue to vote - Within Nigeria, 21 hours ago
7 Osun: Victory is close, we’ll dance in the rain, don’t move – Davido to voters - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
8 LP’s Yusuf Votes, Says Nigeria In Trouble If Vote-Buying Mars Osun Election - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
9 Lagos police begin spy number plates ban enforcement - The Punch, 16 hours ago
10 INEC officials, voters arrive polling units in Ile-Ife - The Punch, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info