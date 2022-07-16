Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bassey Moves Closer To Ajax Switch
Complete Sports  - Calvin Bassey is on the verge of linking up with Eredivisie champions, Ajax Amsterdam, Completesports.com reports.
Ajax and Brighton & Hove Albion are battling to sign the Nigerian international from Scottish Premiership giants, Glasgow Rangers.< ...

13 hours ago
